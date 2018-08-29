 
menu
PSL News 29.8.2018 09:55 am

Pirates’ striker’s petty celebration inspires #GabuzaChallenge

Citizen reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Pirates striker was the talk of the internet after a bizarre on-pitch meltdown on Tuesday during the team’s match against Black Leopards.

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has been trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after a bizarre meltdown in the middle of Orlando Pirates’ clash against Black Leopards.

In the 34th minute, Gabuza was involved in a tame goal for his side after his low cross deflected off Black Leopards defender Thivhavhudzi Ndou’s leg and into the goals.

Gabuza then took off his jersey and threw it at the stadium’s Pirates fans, made the substitution motion with his hands and fled the pitch, charging down the tunnel to the changerooms.

Fans had been booing him and making substitution motions in an attempt to get Gabuza off the pitch after the striker missed a series of chances, and it was this that seemingly prompted the meltdown and dramatic exit, which left his team to play on with ten men.

When Gabuza eventually returned in the second half, with ice strapped to his leg in an apparent attempt to convince fans that he’d been injured, he was immediately slapped with two yellow cards and sent off.

Despite the fact that Pirates managed to cling on for a 2-1 win, social media was pretty unforgiving, first slamming Gabuza’s behaviour and later starting the hashtag #GabuzaChallenge.

Some pointed out though, that the hashtag at the moment is more anticipation of the challenge, with no-one having actually done a video mimicking his meltdown yet. Still, this anticipation was enough to get the hashtag trending in South Africa.

The most significant contribution to the challenge so far is a clip in which Limpopo students are seen storming out of an exam, although this was only linked to Gabuza after the incident occurred.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ex-Pirates striker slams ‘stupid’ Gabuza 29.8.2018
PSL players defend Gabuza 29.8.2018
Leopards wary of wounded Pirates 28.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.