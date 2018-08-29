Pirates’ striker’s petty celebration inspires #GabuzaChallenge

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has been trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after a bizarre meltdown in the middle of Orlando Pirates’ clash against Black Leopards.

In the 34th minute, Gabuza was involved in a tame goal for his side after his low cross deflected off Black Leopards defender Thivhavhudzi Ndou’s leg and into the goals.

Gabuza then took off his jersey and threw it at the stadium’s Pirates fans, made the substitution motion with his hands and fled the pitch, charging down the tunnel to the changerooms.

Fans had been booing him and making substitution motions in an attempt to get Gabuza off the pitch after the striker missed a series of chances, and it was this that seemingly prompted the meltdown and dramatic exit, which left his team to play on with ten men.

When Gabuza eventually returned in the second half, with ice strapped to his leg in an apparent attempt to convince fans that he’d been injured, he was immediately slapped with two yellow cards and sent off.

Despite the fact that Pirates managed to cling on for a 2-1 win, social media was pretty unforgiving, first slamming Gabuza’s behaviour and later starting the hashtag #GabuzaChallenge.

Some pointed out though, that the hashtag at the moment is more anticipation of the challenge, with no-one having actually done a video mimicking his meltdown yet. Still, this anticipation was enough to get the hashtag trending in South Africa.

Its funny how everyone is patiently waiting for #GabuzaChallenge but no one is up for starting it pic.twitter.com/6XxEroltKr — Sir S.J MAHLANGU (@Surprise_SJM) August 29, 2018

#GabuzaChallenge is trending that ppl r saying there will b Gabuza challenge trending???????????????? — Senzo Phungula (@ketsonhle) August 28, 2018

The most significant contribution to the challenge so far is a clip in which Limpopo students are seen storming out of an exam, although this was only linked to Gabuza after the incident occurred.

University of Limpopo students pulled a #GABUZA( Orlando Pirates defensive striker) stunt and left the exam center???????? #Gabuzachallenge pic.twitter.com/Mu9AvD9uFI — Trevor Papi Mahasela (@TrevorPapi) August 29, 2018

