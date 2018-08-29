Man arrested in human trafficking sting

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for human trafficking in Bakerton, Springs on Tuesday afternoon, reports Springs Advertiser.

The Ekurhuleni East Cluster Crime Intelligence unit received information relating to human trafficking at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

The unit quickly organised a sector vehicle and on arrival at the crime scene they found a 27-year-old foreign man trying to run away but he was apprehended by the police.

“On further investigation the police noticed a room was locked and they broke open the door and found 13 illegal immigrants locked inside.

“They each allegedly paid the suspect R100 000 to be brought into South Africa illegally.

“A case docket of human trafficking has been opened for further investigation,” says Springs police spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora.

