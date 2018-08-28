 
menu
South Africa 28.8.2018 11:02 pm

Khulubuse Zuma’s only son passes away after illness

Charles Cilliers
Khulubuse Zuma. Picture: AFP

Khulubuse Zuma. Picture: AFP

Just before his 29th birthday, Busa Zuma succumbed to liver failure in Durban.

On Tuesday night, the Zuma family announced that former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew Khulubuse Zuma had lost his only son to a long illness.

“It is with great sense of sadness that the Zuma family announces the untimely departure from the world of the living of Ntokozo Busa Amadoe Zuma, who passed away on Monday night after a long illness,” said spokesperson Khulekani Ntshangase.

He was born on 28 of September 1989 in Durban, where he spent most of his life.

He died of liver failure at Nkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

The family described Busa as an “entrepreneur in his own right”.

“He is survived by his three sons, father, mother, grandmother and many loving extended family members,” and will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Nkandla homestead.

“The family wishes to thank all those that have been with us during this trying time. We also thank members of the medical fratenity for their hard work,” added Ntshangase.

Related Stories
The crowd of Zuma supporters who couldn’t quite explain their anti-Pravin protest 29.8.2018
Confused Mentor confirms allegations to judge Zondo. Or is that Zondi? 27.8.2018
Zuma’s ‘reputation with women’ made Mentor afraid of him 27.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.