Khulubuse Zuma’s only son passes away after illness

On Tuesday night, the Zuma family announced that former president Jacob Zuma’s nephew Khulubuse Zuma had lost his only son to a long illness.

“It is with great sense of sadness that the Zuma family announces the untimely departure from the world of the living of Ntokozo Busa Amadoe Zuma, who passed away on Monday night after a long illness,” said spokesperson Khulekani Ntshangase.

He was born on 28 of September 1989 in Durban, where he spent most of his life.

He died of liver failure at Nkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital in Durban.

The family described Busa as an “entrepreneur in his own right”.

“He is survived by his three sons, father, mother, grandmother and many loving extended family members,” and will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Nkandla homestead.

“The family wishes to thank all those that have been with us during this trying time. We also thank members of the medical fratenity for their hard work,” added Ntshangase.