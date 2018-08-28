ANC welcomes withdrawal of Expropriation Bill

In a statement on Tuesday, the ANC study group on public works said it welcomed the withdrawal of the Expropriation Bill by the portfolio committee on public works earlier in the day.

The committee withdrew the bill due to the parliamentary process of reviewing section 25 of the constitution that is currently under way.

The bill was passed by parliament in 2016, and returned by then president Jacob Zuma in 2017 due to concerns arising from the public participation process followed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“In February this year, through a resolution of the National Assembly and NCOP, Parliament instructed the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) to review section 25 of the constitution and other clauses where necessary; to make it possible for the state to expropriate land, in the public interest without compensation; and propose constitutional amendments where necessary,” said the ANC’s Freddie Adams.

“In light of the CRC process currently under way, the Expropriation Bill in its current form has therefore been withdrawn for further reconsideration upon the conclusion of the CRC process.

“As the ANC, we reiterate our commitment to pursue the expropriation of land without compensation as one of the measures to ensure that land reform is implemented in a way that increases agricultural production, improves food security and ensures that the land is returned to those from whom it was taken under colonialism and apartheid.”