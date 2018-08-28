South African sentenced to death in Vietnam for cocaine trafficking

A South African Man, Tyron Lee Coetzee, has been sentenced to death after a Vietnamese court found him guilty of attempting to traffic almost 1.5kg of cocaine.

The Ho Chi Minh City Law confirmed the conviction after a half-day trial in Vietnam’s capital.

A story in Vietnamese online newspaper VnExpress in May 2017 reported that Coetzee’s trial had been postponed pending a psychiatric assessment.

Coetzee had travelled from South Africa to Brazil in June 2016; he was allegedly given a black packpack by a Nigerian man identified only as Oden.

He then went Brazil to Vietnam, after a stopover in Dubai, only to be arrested with the 1.5 kilograms of cocaine at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport in June 2016.

READ MORE: Customs officials catch woman trying to smuggle heroin