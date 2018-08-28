 
South Africa 28.8.2018 01:30 pm

EFF councillor suspended for alleged rape

Raeesa Kimmie
Image for illustrative purposes only.

The EFF member is a councillor in Ward 25 in the Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Limpopo have suspended a 43-year-old member who is a councillor at the Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality, following rape allegations against him, Bosveld Review reports.

According to police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe, a Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality councillor alleges that between 8pm on September 5 2016 and 3am on September 6 2016, she was raped at the Oasis Lodge in Mokopane.

ALSO READ: Rape charge against top Limpopo ANC man withdrawn

Ngoepe says the suspect was brought in by his legal representative last Wednesday, and he appeared in the Mokopane Magistrate court on the same day.

“He was granted R500 bail and he will next appear in the Mokopane Magistrate court on September 5 2018,” Ngoepe said.

The suspect is a councillor in Ward 25 in the Lepelle Nkumpi Municipality.

Bosveld Review has made contact with the secretary of the EFF in Limpopo, Jossey Buthane for comment on the matter, which has not yet been received.

