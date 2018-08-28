ACDP’s Meshoe slams DA ‘arrogance’ after Trollip removed by ‘racists’

The leader of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, took to Twitter to share his belief that Athol Trollip was “doing a good job as mayor” in Nelson Mandela Bay and was removed because he is white.

“To hate a person and remove a person from his position because of his skin colour is wrong,” the reverend continued, adding in another tweet that black people “must not only condemn racism by white people but also racism that is perpetrated by black people.

It’s unfortunate that Athol Trollip who was doing a good job as mayor in #NMB has been punished because of the colour of his skin. To hate a person & remove a person from his position because of his skin colour is wrong. The ACDP condemns racist attitudes from all race groups. — Kenneth Meshoe (@RevMeshoe) August 27, 2018

As black people, we must not only condemn racism by white people, but also racism that is perpetrated by black people. All South Africans must be treated equally and work together in order to build a thriving, peaceful and prosperous nation. — Kenneth Meshoe (@RevMeshoe) August 27, 2018

However, a later outburst by the ACDP leader shows strain in the alliance between the DA and its coalition partners in the municipality, who have now lost power to an alliance between the ANC, EFF and UDM, with the UDM’s the Mongameli Bobani appointed as the new mayor.

Meshoe reacted to a tweet in which Maimane acknowledged the tireless work Athol Trollip and the DA had done in the metro by taking the DA leader to task, noting it was not just the DA but the ACDP, Cope and UDM that made up the original coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay.

In another tweet, Meshoe says, “The DA leader showed their arrogance when their leader Mmusi Maimane failed to acknowledge the ACDP and Cope’s immense contribution in the successful running” of the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

He questioned whether Trollip would have been able to rise to power without his party and added, “Never forget to say thank you to those who helped you”.

Maimane it was not just the DA & Trollip. ACDP, COPE & UDM formed part of the coalition that governed #NMB. UDM left, but ACDP & COPE continued 2 work 2 improve ppls lives & reverse NMB financial ruins caused by ANC looting & corruption. Have the courtesy to acknowledge others https://t.co/MeXPSfwLC9 — Kenneth Meshoe (@RevMeshoe) August 27, 2018

The DA again showed their arrogance when their leader Mmusi Maimane failed to acknowledge the ACDP & COPE’s immense contribution in the successful running of the #NMBCouncil. Would Athol Trollip have been a Mayor without us ? Never forget to say thank you to those who helped you. — Kenneth Meshoe (@RevMeshoe) August 28, 2018

On Monday evening, Trollip was ousted as mayor of the metro, after fellow DA member Jonathan Lawack had been removed as the speaker that morning.

The opposition formed a quorum of 61 to have the ANC’s Buyelwa Mafaya elected the new speaker and the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani the mayor.

The Citizen understands that the former opposition was only able to reach a quorum by including the vote of DA councillor Victor Manyati, whose membership of the DA and his council seat are still in dispute.

The DA maintains that Trollip’s removal was unlawful as Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Johann Mettler adjourned the council meeting because the council was not quorate, in his view, and could not elect a new speaker.

The ANC, UDM and EFF coalition, for their part, claim that Mettler adjourned the meeting unlawfully.

