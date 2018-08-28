WATCH: Theresa May’s township ‘dance moves’ in SA

It didn’t take British Prime Minister Theresa May long to put on her dancing shoes once she arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

On a visit to a school in the Gugulethu township, ID Mkhize Secondary, she put on a brave face while the kids sang and danced for her, and she joined in with a bit of a Madiba-esque shuffle.

Take a look below:

Addressing the pupils at their assembly, accompanied by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, she told them she’d never been to South Africa before.

May arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning for her one-day working visit to the country. She is being hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and is accompanied by about two-dozen British businesspeople.

“The working visit follows bilateral meetings between President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London from 19 to 20 April 2018 and at the G7 in Canada on 8 to 9 June 2018,” said the Presidency.

“During the bilateral engagements, the two leaders discussed potential partnerships between the United Kingdom and South Africa and efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.”