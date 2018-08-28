 
menu
South Africa 28.8.2018 09:54 am

WATCH: Theresa May’s township ‘dance moves’ in SA

Citizen reporter
Theresa May with pupils in Gugulethu. Picture: Dirco/@NelsonKgwete

Theresa May with pupils in Gugulethu. Picture: Dirco/@NelsonKgwete

Great Britain’s leader had barely landed before she found herself in Gugulethu.

It didn’t take British Prime Minister Theresa May long to put on her dancing shoes once she arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning.

On a visit to a school in the Gugulethu township, ID Mkhize Secondary, she put on a brave face while the kids sang and danced for her, and she joined in with a bit of a Madiba-esque shuffle.

Take a look below:

Addressing the pupils at their assembly, accompanied by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, she told them she’d never been to South Africa before.

May arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning for her one-day working visit to the country. She is being hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa, and is accompanied by about two-dozen British businesspeople.

“The working visit follows bilateral meetings between President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in London from 19 to 20 April 2018 and at the G7 in Canada on 8 to 9 June 2018,” said the Presidency.

“During the bilateral engagements, the two leaders discussed potential partnerships between the United Kingdom and South Africa and efforts to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.”

Related Stories
Theresa backs Cyril on ‘legal’ land expropriation 28.8.2018
British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives in South Africa 28.8.2018
Will Cyril and Theresa get along? They May 27.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.