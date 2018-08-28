Another shooting in Pretoria

A 33-year-old man was fighting for his life on Monday evening after being shot several times in the Pretoria Moot.

Best Care ambulance services spokesperson Xander Loubser said the shooting happened at the intersection of Paul Kruger and Fred Nicholson streets on Monday evening reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

“The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen,” he said.

It was alleged that the man was sitting in a car with his wife when shooters opened fire on them.

The wife was left unharmed.

This was the second shooting incident in the area.

On Saturday, a 39-year old man was shot dead in the Rietondale sports park during a sporting event.

Police were not able to provide further information on Monday evening.

