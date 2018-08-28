 
South Africa 28.8.2018 08:49 am

Another shooting in Pretoria

Noxolo Sibiya
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

A man was shot several times while sitting in the car with his wife.

A 33-year-old man was fighting for his life on Monday evening after being shot several times in the Pretoria Moot.

Best Care ambulance services spokesperson Xander Loubser said the shooting happened at the intersection of Paul Kruger and Fred Nicholson streets on Monday evening reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

ALSO READ: Man shot execution-style in full view of learners in Pretoria Moot

“The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen,” he said.

It was alleged that the man was sitting in a car with his wife when shooters opened fire on them.

The wife was left unharmed.

This was the second shooting incident in the area.

On Saturday, a 39-year old man was shot dead in the Rietondale sports park during a sporting event.

Police were not able to provide further information on Monday evening.

