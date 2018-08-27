 
South Africa 27.8.2018 05:00 pm

Explosion at pump station leaves parts of Gauteng, North West without water

Citizen reporter
Eikenhof pumping station in Johannesburg burning after an explosion on Monday, 27 August 2018. Picture: Rand Water Twitter

Residents in parts of Gauteng and the North West will be without water after the Rand Water Eikenhof pumping station exploded this afternoon.

“There was an explosion of an electrical transformer belonging to City Power. It affected Rand Water’s normal operations,” Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said in a statement.

Mohale said it will affect water supply in parts of western Johannesburg, the West Rand, and Rustenburg in the North West.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said emergency services were still fighting the fire.

“Inside the substation there is oil that is burning currently so it is not safe for our technicians to go inside. Once they have been given the green light we will be able to determine the cause of the fire,” Mangena said.

No staff members were injured during the explosion.

Power outages are expected in Naturena, Kibler Park, Alveda, Rand Water, Eikenhof and Lougherin.

