Confused Mentor confirms allegations to judge Zondo. Or is that Zondi?

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor took to the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday, confirming many of the accusations she had made in the past about the Guptas and state capture.

At the inquiry, it was mentioned that one of Mentor’s allegations – that Lakela Kaunda had called her in 2010 to arrange a meeting with then-president Jacob Zuma – prompted Kaunda’s legal team to apply for leave to cross-examine Mentor.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, in response, said that if any of those implicated wished to cross-examine witnesses, they themselves needed to submit to being cross-examined. These would include Zuma, his son Duduzane, the Gupas themselves and Kaunda.

“They need to put up their version … We must know what their version is,” Zondo said.

Zondo has attempted to get Zuma to testify at the inquiry before, only to be told that his legal team is still deciding if and how the former president will participate.

In her testimony, Mentor detailed a meeting at the Guptas’ compound in Saxonwold, in September 2010, in which she was treated to mutton curry and chai tea and allegedly told that she could be the minister of public enterprises in return for cancelling SAA’s route between Johannesburg and Mumbai.

The alleged offer of a ministerial position in return for the route cancellation first came to light in March 2016. Mentor alleged that a partnership between the Guptas and Jet Airlines was the reason behind them wanting to remove any competition on the route.

Mentor also alleges that Ajay Gupta told her the family would be the government’s “main supplier” of uranium if the nuclear deal went through. She added that he had harsh words for the Pebble Bed Modular Reactor, which she was involved with as chairperson of parliament’s committee on public enterprises.

According to Mentor, Gupta slammed both the reactor and SAA for “burning money” before making the offer of the ministerial position, saying this would be accomplished through a reshuffle in which she would replace then minister Barbara Hogan.

She mentioned being surprised that the Guptas had brought up a reshuffle as, “at the time, there was no speculation of a reshuffle”.

She further claimed that they said they would “put a word in” for her with the president, adding that this was something they did often.