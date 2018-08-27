Man shot execution-style in full view of learners in Pretoria Moot

Sporting activities came to an abrupt halt at the Rietondale sports ground in Pretoria Moot after a man was shot in full view of school children on Saturday morning, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

The 39-year-old man died after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Eyewitness Jacques Aspeling said the man was playing soccer on one of the fields when he was approached by two men.

“They walked directly to him and shot him several times,” he said.

“They just kept shooting.”

Aspeling said there were various sporting activities taking place, including a hockey tournament for children from different schools.

He said nothing was taken from the man and the shooters managed to flee the scene.

“The worrying thing is that all this happened in front of children, about 20m from where the children were playing hockey,” he said.

“They executed the man in broad daylight for no reason.”

The man was certified dead on the scene.

According to Hi-Risk security service operations manager Reg Crewe, the men took off in a Volvo S60.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said the motive for the killing was unknown.

“A case of murder is being investigated.”

“Anyone with information can contact Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111 or SMS crime line on 32211,” he said.

