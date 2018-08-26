No more coalition says ANC, ‘too costly’

The Gauteng African National Congress is calling for new local government elections for Tshwane and Johannesburg..

Gauteng ANC Deputy Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said coalition governance were too costly to maintain.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday, Lesufi pointed out that coalition governance in Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities, Tshwane and Johannesburg had proven too costly to maintain and believed a solution would be to restore order in all municipalities in the form of fresh government elections.

A fresh mandate is needed for sanity according to Lesufi, who added that a fresh start was a much solution for the ANC to maintain a clear mandate.

“If the ANC does not have that mandate‚ we will make way for those that have been given a clear mandate to run those municipalities.”

Lesufi seconded an already tabled no confidence motion against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga adding that the municipality was dysfunctional and needed assistance.

He said new local elections would be a solution for the people of Tshwane to elect a government of their choice in restoring damage caused by the DA-led coalition in the city.

An ANC no confidence motion is reportedly scheduled for Thursday and Lesufi says concerns such as the people of Hammanskraal being forced to drink unsafe water, endless land invasions that are not monitored and the continuous appointment of unqualified people into strategic positions in the municipality needed to be addressed.

Meanwhile the EFF have made it clear they do not support the DA’s decision in removing city manager Moeketsi Mosola, and that they no longer supported Msimanga.

Party leader Julius Malema believes Msimanga should be held equally accountable along with the city for tender irregularities at the metro.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also tabled a motion of no confidence against Msimanga.

It was with the help of the EFF’s votes in a coalition with the DA in the 2016 local government elections that Msimanga was sworn in as mayor.

The Tshwane mayors seat is under threat as both the ANC and the EFF want Msimanga out.