 
menu
South Africa 26.8.2018 04:43 pm

No more coalition says ANC, ‘too costly’

Gopolang Chawane
Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Lesufi was speaking at a press conference hosted by the ANC on the state of coalition governance in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

The Gauteng African National Congress is calling for new local government elections for Tshwane and Johannesburg..

Gauteng ANC Deputy Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi said coalition governance were too costly to maintain.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday, Lesufi pointed out that coalition governance in Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities, Tshwane and Johannesburg had proven too costly to maintain and believed a solution would be to restore order in all municipalities in the form of fresh government elections.

A fresh mandate is needed for sanity according to Lesufi, who added that a fresh start was a much solution for the ANC to maintain a clear mandate.

“If the ANC does not have that mandate‚ we will make way for those that have been given a clear mandate to run those municipalities.”

Lesufi seconded an already tabled no confidence motion  against Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga adding that the municipality was dysfunctional and needed assistance.

He said new local elections would be a solution for the people of Tshwane to elect a government of their choice in restoring damage caused by the DA-led coalition in the city.

An ANC no confidence motion is reportedly scheduled for Thursday and Lesufi says concerns such as the people of Hammanskraal being forced to drink unsafe water, endless land invasions that are not monitored and the continuous appointment of unqualified people into strategic positions in the municipality needed to be addressed.

Meanwhile the EFF have made it clear they do not support the DA’s decision in removing city manager Moeketsi Mosola, and that they no longer supported Msimanga.

Party leader Julius Malema believes Msimanga should be held equally accountable along with the city for tender irregularities at the metro.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also tabled a motion of no confidence against Msimanga.

It was with the help of the EFF’s votes in a coalition with the DA in the 2016 local government elections that Msimanga was sworn in as mayor.

The Tshwane mayors seat is under threat as both the ANC and the EFF want Msimanga out.

Related Stories
ANC attempting a ‘hostile takeover’ of Gauteng, says DA 27.8.2018
DA says ANC’s call for ‘fresh’ elections is a ‘cheap trick’ for votes 26.8.2018
ANC left me sick and alone, says Tambo 26.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.