Corruption on corruption: Zuma allies bribed by fake Hawks officials

Scammers attempting to take advantage of the crackdown on corruption have allegedly posed as Hawks officials and attempted to get millions of rands in bribes from ministers and executives at state owned enterprises who were accused of misconduct under Zuma’s rule.

While Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi would not name those targeted, anonymous Hawks officials told Sunday World that they include former minister of public enterprises Lynne Brown, former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and former Eskom CEOs Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko.

Former state security minister Bongani Bongo and former energy minister David Mahlobo were also named.

The scammers are alleged to have approached these ministers and executives, demanding millions in return for stopping investigations into their alleged corruption.

READ MORE: Parliament launch urgent Hawks probe after Jonas testimony

Mulaudzi confirmed that they are investigating the scams, adding that some of those targeted by the scammers were under investigation by the unit at the time.

Brown, Mahlobo, Koko, Molefe and Motsoeneng all confirmed having reported the matter to the Hawks, while Bongo denied it.

Hawks sources say the scam was run by a syndicate operating from Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria and was allegedly conducted with help on the outside from certain corrupt Hawks members and police officers.

Sunday World reports that it is believed that the scammers have been apprehended by the Hawks in a trap, but had already solicited over R20 million in bribes.

However, none of those who registered complaints with the Hawks over the scam have admitted to paying any money to the bogus officials.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.