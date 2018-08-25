EFF blames ANC for TUT student Katlego Monareng’s murder

Economic Freedom Fighters have suggested the ANC government is responsible for the murder of Tshwane University of Technology student Katlego Monareng.

In a statement the EFF said, if the ANC government was no imprisoning students, they sent police to use live ammunition on them.

“We call on an urgent investigation to establish who between private security and the police fired the shot that took the life of Katlego Monareng. Those responsible must be brought to book with immediate effect.”

The party condemns the murder and expressed heartfelt condolences to the family and the student community.

“Our communities must be gun free zones” and added that society must stand against armed men and women entering university campuses as this led to violence and death.

EFF Condemns The Murder Of Katlego Monareng pic.twitter.com/BEBSs9jMXQ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 25, 2018

Monareng was shot dead at the TUT north campus in Soshanguve following scuffles that took place after an SRC voting dispute on Thursday, August 23.

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) on Friday launched a full-scale forensic investigation following the death.

TUT spokeswoman Willa de Ruyter said that according to reports received, the SRC elections at the Soshanguve north and south campuses experienced problems because of a shortage of ballot papers, as well as suspicions that an official was taking ballot papers when he moved to supply another voting station.

De Ruyter said an independent external service provider manages SRC elections at the university and the elections ran smoothly at all campuses, except for Soshanguve and Ga-Rankuwa.

“This resulted in confrontations between a group of about 300 students and damage to property at the Soshanguve south campus. The students then moved to the north campus, where the presiding officer was assaulted. The SAPS had to intervene in an attempt to diffuse the situation on campus,” de Ruyter said.

“In a shooting incident outside the campus, a student suffered a fatal wound. The shooting took place quite a distance from where the SAPS were dispersing the protesting group of students. The name of the student will be released once the family has been informed. The University will also assist the family with the student’s funeral.”