 
menu
South Africa 25.8.2018 03:52 pm

Maimane concerned after Malema tables no confidence motion

Gopolang Chawane
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema (2nd L) speaks flanked by Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane (L), United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa (2nd R) and Corne Mulder (R) of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), as they give a press conference. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema (2nd L) speaks flanked by Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane (L), United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa (2nd R) and Corne Mulder (R) of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), as they give a press conference. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH

The DA leader is accusing the EFF of wanting to protect corruption after they tabled a no confidence motion against Msimanga.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has noted the no confidence plot by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

According to reports, the DA leader is convinced the EFF’s decision is poisoned with intent to protect corruption.

The EFF have made it clear they do not support the DA’s decision in removing city manager Moeketsi Mosola, and that they no longer supported Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The Tshwane mayor’s seat is under threat as both the EFF and the ANC move in to file no confidence motions against Msimanga.

It was with the help of the EFF’s votes in a coalition with the DA in the 2016 local government that Msimanga was sworn in as mayor.

Now the EFF and ANC appear to want the Tshwane mayor gone, following the DA’s announcement that they nominated Msimanga for premier in Gauteng in the 2019 national elections, making him the face of its crucial campaign – a clear threat to the ANC.

Malema believes Msimanga should be held equally accountable along with the city for tender irregularities at the metro.

Allegations of the irregular awarding of a contract to consultant company GladAfrica are leveled against Mosola, who was given seven days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into the allegations.

Malema has said Mosola was being punished because he suspected Msimanga of hiring former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, though she allegedly did not possess the required qualifications

Related Stories
EFF blames ANC for TUT student Katlego Monareng’s murder 25.8.2018
ANC concerned by possible use of live ammo during TUT violence 24.8.2018
Malema faces backlash for “Anti-Semitic” rant 24.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.