Maimane concerned after Malema tables no confidence motion

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has noted the no confidence plot by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

According to reports, the DA leader is convinced the EFF’s decision is poisoned with intent to protect corruption.

The EFF have made it clear they do not support the DA’s decision in removing city manager Moeketsi Mosola, and that they no longer supported Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga.

The Tshwane mayor’s seat is under threat as both the EFF and the ANC move in to file no confidence motions against Msimanga.

It was with the help of the EFF’s votes in a coalition with the DA in the 2016 local government that Msimanga was sworn in as mayor.

Now the EFF and ANC appear to want the Tshwane mayor gone, following the DA’s announcement that they nominated Msimanga for premier in Gauteng in the 2019 national elections, making him the face of its crucial campaign – a clear threat to the ANC.

Malema believes Msimanga should be held equally accountable along with the city for tender irregularities at the metro.

Allegations of the irregular awarding of a contract to consultant company GladAfrica are leveled against Mosola, who was given seven days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into the allegations.

Malema has said Mosola was being punished because he suspected Msimanga of hiring former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, though she allegedly did not possess the required qualifications