South Africa 24.8.2018 05:54 pm

Toddler dies after dog attack in Bloemfontein

Photo: ER24. For illustrative purposes.

It’s not known what type of dog killed the child by biting her on the neck.

A two-year-old child died today after being attacked by a dog in Langenhovenpark in Bloemfontein, the ER24 paramedic service said.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10.15am and were immediately led into the home and into a bedroom, where they found the child lying on the bed,” the private ambulance service said in a statement.

“Paramedics assessed the child and found that she had sustained a serious bite wound to her neck and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead.”

Police were on the scene investigating the incident.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

