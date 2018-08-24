Msimanga’s mayoral seat under threat as Malema, ANC plot no confidence motions

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s seat as mayor is under threat as the Economic Freedom Fighters and ANC are both planning moves to file no confidence motions against him.

It was with the help of the EFF’s votes in a coalition with the DA in the 2016 local government that Msimanga was sworn in as mayor.

Now the EFF and ANC appear to want the Tshwane mayor gone, following the DA’s announcement that they nominated Msimanga for premier in Gauteng in the 2019 national elections, making him the face of its crucial campaign – a clear threat to the ANC.

Sunday’s decision by the DA appears to have highlighted a risk to the mayoral seat.

Malema made it clear this week that he did not support Tshwane’s suspension of city manager Moeketsi Mosola, which appears to have prompted him to announce the EFF’s intent for a no confidence motion against Msimanga.

The Tshwane ANC also made the announcement of a no confidence plot against the Tshwane mayor this week amid allegations of Msimanga linked to irregular tenders.

Malema believes Msimanga should be held equally accountable with the city for tender irregularities at the metro.

The allegations of the irregular awarding of a contract to consultant company GladAfrica are leveled against Mosola, who was given seven days to provide reasons why he should not be suspended pending an independent investigation into the allegations.

Malema has said Mosola was being punished because he suspected Msimanga of hiring former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, though she did not possess the required qualifications.

