South Africa 24.8.2018 03:07 pm

UPDATE: No bomb at Southgate Mall as things return to normal

Citizen reporter
People were forced to evacuate Southgate mall after a bomb scare. Picture: Twitter (@KnightRandolph)

It’s business as usual again at Southgate mall after the bomb squad investigated a suspicious device thought to potentially be a bomb.

Things have returned to normal at Southgate mall after shoppers had to evacuate due to a bomb scare on Friday afternoon, TimesLive reports.

Police confirmed that there was no bomb on the premises.

“We checked everywhere and can verify that there was no bomb. Shops and services are all back to normal‚” confirmed Captain Kay Makhubele.

The mall was emptied after a suspicious device, thought at the time to potentially be a bomb, was found in the mall’s Checkers, Business Day reports.

At the time Makhubela reported that bomb specialists were working to ascertain whether or not the device is indeed a bomb.

Anonymous security personnel told Business Day that the device was discovered by a co-worker: “My colleague saw the [device] and reported it to the management‚ who then instructed us to evacuate everyone in the mall‚ because this is an emergency.”

Reports coming in on social media said there was a large amount of law enforcement, including helicopters, currently on the scene.

According to a witness‚ Themba Shivambu, “I was just shopping around when I heard sirens and people asking us to exit the mall. I was shocked but not scared.”

Nthabiseng Sekhwale said she had feared for her life but was grateful nothing happened. “I ran for my life‚ thought the mall was about to explode like it normally happens in the movies‚” she said.

