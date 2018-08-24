Pupil stabbed to death at Limpopo school

A Nkatini High School learner near Malamulele in Limpopo has been stabbed and killed by his fellow schoolmate after an alleged brawl on school premises.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the incident took place on Wednesday, August 22.

“It is alleged that the two had a fight during school hours and later, the suspect produced a sharp object and stabbed his schoolmate to death. The police were summoned, responded immediately and started with their initial investigations. The suspect was subsequently arrested on the spot. The murder weapon was also confiscated.

“The suspect, 18, will appear before Malamulele Magistrate Court on Frida, 24 August 2018, facing a charge of murder,” said Ngoepe.

Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba expressed sadness at the manner in which the life of a young man was lost within the schooling environment.

“We call upon parents and guardians to join hands with the police and educators, to ensure that schools remain a safe environment at all times,” he said.

