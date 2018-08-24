 
menu
South Africa 24.8.2018 12:09 pm

Video racist Adam Catzavelos finally breaks silence

Citizen reporter
Adam Catzavelos seen in a racist video he posted online, 20 August 2018. Picture: Twitter

Adam Catzavelos seen in a racist video he posted online, 20 August 2018. Picture: Twitter

A statement from Adam Catzavelos sees the man who has made headlines for a racist video this week speak out for the first time.

Adam Catzavelos, the businessman whose racist video made on an oversees holiday has seen him widely vilified, has spoken out for the first time, in a statement that is being circulated on social media.

The statement has been verified by Catzavelos’s family as genuine, EWN reports.

You can read it in full here:

An alleged statement by Adam Catzavelos. Source Twitter.

The video that landed Catzavelos in deep trouble shows him on an oversees holiday.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” he says, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

The video was apparently first posted on a private WhatsApp group, and was circulated by a member of the group offended by its content.

The video has seen Catzavelos trending on Twitter, and it is likely that his name will become associated with racism in the same way that Penny Sparrow and Vicki Momberg are.

Sparrow called black Durban beach-goers monkeys in a Facebook rant, and Vicki Momberg used the k-word 48 times when dealing with a black policeman who was trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years for crimen injuria due to the incident, but she has since been granted both leave to appeal her sentence and bail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mbalula compares Zille with video racist 24.8.2018
DA leader’s Twitter tirade lifts lid on her stress 23.8.2018
Comedian faces backlash over his Adam Catzavelos video 23.8.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.