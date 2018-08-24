Video racist Adam Catzavelos finally breaks silence

Adam Catzavelos, the businessman whose racist video made on an oversees holiday has seen him widely vilified, has spoken out for the first time, in a statement that is being circulated on social media.

The statement has been verified by Catzavelos’s family as genuine, EWN reports.

You can read it in full here:

The video that landed Catzavelos in deep trouble shows him on an oversees holiday.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” he says, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

The video was apparently first posted on a private WhatsApp group, and was circulated by a member of the group offended by its content.

The video has seen Catzavelos trending on Twitter, and it is likely that his name will become associated with racism in the same way that Penny Sparrow and Vicki Momberg are.

Sparrow called black Durban beach-goers monkeys in a Facebook rant, and Vicki Momberg used the k-word 48 times when dealing with a black policeman who was trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years for crimen injuria due to the incident, but she has since been granted both leave to appeal her sentence and bail.

