WATCH: Lesufi hits out at Afrikaners

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has warned Afrikaner people who think some areas are for Afrikaners only, that they would regret their sentiments one day.

The MEC was speaking during the department’s ongoing public meetings on draft amendments to regulations relating to admission of learners to public schools at the Hoerskool Montana earlier this week.

“If you continue to think [that] the entire Montana is a Montana for Afrikaners only you will pay the price. If people say MEC why didn’t you build schools where you stay, who said Hendrink Verwoerd [former apartheid leader] must build schools for Xhosas in Montana, is it us?

“Don’t blame us for your own mistakes, never blame us for your own mistakes, who decided that all schools in this area must be Afrikaans, is it us? Why blame us then? Push us, but don’t push us too far you will regret it one day,” he said.

The purpose of the amendments specified below. This ammendments will only be applied in 2020 not 2019 #LetsTalkAdmissionsDraftBill @Lesufi pic.twitter.com/sQAxgYMiZg — Gauteng Education (@EducationGP) August 23, 2018

Last week, Lesufi said the public has until August 29 to comment on the amendments to regulations relating to the admission of learners in public schools.

He said the published amendments propose that public schools in the province no longer unfairly discriminate against pupils on the basis of race‚ language‚ ethnicity‚ origin‚ culture‚ colour‚ age‚ religion conscience‚ belief‚ sexual orientation‚ HIV status or any other illnesses.

