UPDATE: Ipid to investigate police after TUT student death

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday said it would be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident where a student was killed at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
“The police reported that they fired at the ground with R5 rifles and that when they left no one was injured but police vehicles were damaged. The police were later informed that a student had been shot and injured. The student died in an ambulance en route to hospital on the R80 road. Police firearms were seized for ballistics testing.”
Dlamini said the post-mortem of the dead student would be held on Friday at Garankuwa Mortuary and that the docket would be collected the same day for further investigations.
The university remains open, but security has been heightened. TUT has not released an official statement yet.
The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) said it was deeply concerned about the outbreak of the Thursday night violence.
Mara TUT Soshanguve Campus Elections gone wrong and a student was shot to death by the police @EFFSouthAfrica @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/p53BuwkF8v
— Mnakekeli (@Mnakekeli_P) August 23, 2018
The campus violence follows allegations of alleged voting irregularities in the outcome of the recent SRC election.
“We condemn this use of force. It is paramount that law enforcement and private security act with restraint in volatile environments,” the student body said.
Videos posted on social media show some students throwing chairs at others and gunshots can be heard.
Another video shows what has been reported as ballot papers burning.
The parties competing in the elections were the South African Students Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters Students’ Command, ANC Youth League, Daso and the Students’ Christian Organisation.
#TUT
A student was allegedly shot dead????????…this is sad pic.twitter.com/wb7ZimClIQ
— Pheladi???? (@palesa_chidi) August 23, 2018
SRC election ballots paper throw out side ????????????#TUT pic.twitter.com/dwp0VZ4RTb
— given (@givenmkhwanazi5) August 23, 2018
