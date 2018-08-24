 
Eish! 24.8.2018 09:30 am

Mbalula compares Zille with video racist

Gopolang Chawane

Mr Fearfokkol, Fikile Mbalula, used a Maimane tweet to label Zille as racist and abhorrent.

Former ANC MP Fikile Mbalula has compared Western Cape Premier Helen Zille with racist viral video creator Adam Catzevelos in a three way conversation between the two of them and Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane tweeted a denouncement of Catzevlos’ now infamous video calling it “abhorrent, racist and inconsistent” only for Mbulala to seemingly question why the DA leader has never called out Zille for the same behaviour.

Mbalula copied and pasted Maimane’s tweet changing only the words #AdamCatzavelos with @HelenZille, implying the two were peas in a pod. Not one to stand idle when a tweet was called for, Zille immediately snapped, “What total nonsense. You describe anything you don’t agree with as racist.”

But Zille wasn’t done there making sure all and sundry were aware of how angry she was with the accusation, even ranting at an anonymous troll account “You are so pathetic. Where do you get your blatant lies from…?”.

The reaction from the trio comes after a viral video of businessperson Adam Catzavelos, who celebrated the lack of black people while on a beach front.

Catzavelos is trending on social media for his unpopular “weather forecast”.

This follows accusations against DA youth leader and campaign director Mbali Ntuli who took to Twitter to voice out her views after she was accused of a deafening silence over the Catzavelos video.

Ntuli blamed mental health issues for not being active on social media, sarcastically adding that she would put her depression on the back burner in the future.

