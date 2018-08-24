Mbalula compares Zille with video racist

Former ANC MP Fikile Mbalula has compared Western Cape Premier Helen Zille with racist viral video creator Adam Catzevelos in a three way conversation between the two of them and Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane tweeted a denouncement of Catzevlos’ now infamous video calling it “abhorrent, racist and inconsistent” only for Mbulala to seemingly question why the DA leader has never called out Zille for the same behaviour.

The comments by #AdamCatzavelo are abhorrent, racist and inconsistent with what South Africans from all races stand for. Racisms in all forms should never be tolerated in our society. It’s such actions, take us further away from the building a non racial, 1 South Africa for all — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 22, 2018

Mbalula copied and pasted Maimane’s tweet changing only the words #AdamCatzavelos with @HelenZille, implying the two were peas in a pod. Not one to stand idle when a tweet was called for, Zille immediately snapped, “What total nonsense. You describe anything you don’t agree with as racist.”

What total nonsense. You describe anything you don't agree with as racist. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 22, 2018

But Zille wasn’t done there making sure all and sundry were aware of how angry she was with the accusation, even ranting at an anonymous troll account “You are so pathetic. Where do you get your blatant lies from…?”.

You are so pathetic. Where do you get your blatant lies from, and how do you dare present them as fact. Only through a fake name, you pitiful lying troll. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 23, 2018

The reaction from the trio comes after a viral video of businessperson Adam Catzavelos, who celebrated the lack of black people while on a beach front.

Catzavelos is trending on social media for his unpopular “weather forecast”.

Wow!! Life as he knew it is over. What a compete idiot…probably missing a chromosome. Advice to #AdamCatzavelos – stay on that beach bru pic.twitter.com/rhjKvkQOXP — CJ (@clintonj76) August 21, 2018

This follows accusations against DA youth leader and campaign director Mbali Ntuli who took to Twitter to voice out her views after she was accused of a deafening silence over the Catzavelos video.

Ntuli blamed mental health issues for not being active on social media, sarcastically adding that she would put her depression on the back burner in the future.

I’m sorry that I can’t comment on everything single thing on Twitter even if I have elsewhere.I guess my own depression,fuck outs and burnout should take a backseat today so I can comment just on this. He seems like an arsehole. Not sure what it was you needed me to say exactly. https://t.co/ePptKBJuUE — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) August 22, 2018

