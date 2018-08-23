Fake healer scams man out of R300k

Kimberly police in the Northern Cape have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly scamming a male victim of R300 000 earlier this week.

Police said the suspect posing as a traditional healer urged the man to resign from his work.

“It is alleged that this man was posing as a traditional healer and advised the victim to resign his work, as he could assist him to increase his pension payout and also heal him from a specific ailment.

“According to the victim, the suspect never delivered on their agreement. On Wednesday, 22 August 2018 the suspect was arrested by the Kimberley SAPS Visible Policing unit for theft under false pretence and should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court soon,” said Captain Sergio Kock.

In April this year, a 51-year-old woman was robbed of her R1 million pension payout by an alleged healer.

Last year, a 25-year-old woman posing as a traditional healer was arrested in Pretoria for allegedly defrauding a Hazeldean woman of about R400 000, including all her pension money.

Police have urged the public to be aware of scams and to report before they fall prey to similar criminal activities.

