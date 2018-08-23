Malema says he isn’t scared of ‘pathological liar’ Trump

At a media briefing in which the EFF leader sought to clarify the party’s policy on land, Malema warned people not to play “public opinion games” with the land issue, singling out US president Donald Trump.

Malema was in full flow as he declared, “We must put it on record, unequivocally … Donald “the pathological liar” Trump, we are not scared of you and your USA or Western imperialist forces”.

“We are warning you, do not play public opinion games with the land question. It is an emotive issue in which people’s dignity is at stake, our people’s hopes cannot be subjected to a contest on public opinion,” he said.

“We want to send a strong message to the USA authorities, just like we did to the Australian authorities, stay out of South Africa’s domestic affairs,” he continued.

Early on Thursday morning, US president Donald Trump took to Twitter, saying that he plans to “closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large-scale killing of farmers.”

I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Malema is not the first EFF leader today to react to Trump’s tweet on Thursday morning.

The Citizen reported earlier that the party’s second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, had taken to Twitter to voice his disapproval of Trumps’ words.

The deputy president of South Africa’s third biggest party took exception to Trump’s tweet, replying that land expropriation in South Africa would happen whether he (Trump) likes it or not.

“That’s madness and highest form of foolishness by a racist bigot, who lacks the basic intelligence to understand anything. South Africa will never be intimidated by global racists who believe in lies. Land expropriation will happen against all forms of threats by Foolishness,” Shivambu retorted on Twitter.

That’s madness and highest form of foolishness by a racist bigot, who lacks the basic intelligence to understand anything. South Africa will never be intimidated by global racists who believe in lies. Land expropriation will happen against all forms of threats by Foolishness. https://t.co/29mGJChr98 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 23, 2018

Not everyone in South Africa has slammed Trump’s tweet.

Earlier it was reported that Afrikaans lobby group AfriForum has welcomed Trump’s comments.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM, the group’s chief executive Kallie Kriel said since President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the ANC will be supporting an amendment to the constitution to make land expropriation without compensation legal, the group had no other option but to seek support from the international community.

