Comedian faces backlash over his Adam Catzavelos video

On Talk Radio 702 on Thursday, it was mentioned that comedian David Kau had received a backlash after releasing a video making fun of businessman Adam Catzavellos’ racist rant.

Earlier we reported that videos by Kau, Tats Nkonzo, Chris Forrest, Rob van Vuuren and others were being widely shared on social media under the hashtag #AdamCatzavelosChallange.

Some have loved the challenges, including journalist Max Du Preez, who said they had lifted his “deep depression about racism” in South Africa.

The #AdamCatzavelosChallenge lifted my deep depression about racism in this country just a little bit. — Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) August 22, 2018

However, there are some who have reacted negatively, particularly to Kau’s video, which some have said shows classism in its making fun of car guards. You can watch the video here.

On 702 it was mentioned that some felt it’s too soon to make fun of the issue, and that Kau would more likely get away with it because as a comedian making fun of important issues comes with the territory and because Kau himself is black.

This does not seem to fit with the reality of the situation, as white comedians Chris Forrest and Rob Van Vuuren among those who have posted their own videos without receiving any backlash.

Kau spoke to The Citizen, telling us that he feels the backlash is just “Twitter being Twitter” and that he’s “not going to lose any sleep over it.”

He says the wide majority of those who saw the videos found them funny, and that he can’t focus on the few who don’t.

“As a comedian, you always think of the one guy who doesn’t laugh even if thousands were laughing.”

He added that on Twitter your words get amplified to people who don’t follow you and that his followers would most likely find the video funny.

“I don’t mind if some people don’t find it funny,” he added.

We asked Kau what he thinks about those who say it’s wrong to make fun of car guards because it shows classism and is an example of “punching down”.

“The same people who say I shouldn’t make fun of car guards are the ones who will tomorrow say I can’t make fun of security guards or domestic workers, and then I have nothing left to joke about because that’s your life,” he said.

“It’s the same brief they give you at a corporate event, don’t make fun of this or that.

Who’s to decide that car-guards can’t be made fun of, you don’t know what kind of relationship I have with them, who’s to say I don’t give them 100 Rand every day? You can’t tell me how to feel about another person”, Kau said.

Kau’s clear ambivalence towards the furore has not stopped people from tweeting negativity at him:

Too soon — #RIPKhensani (@Mlusterone) August 22, 2018

This isn’t a joke guys, we won’t turn it into a #challenge @davidkau1 you should know better, no wonder your comedian career is down the drainage, you simply cannot distinguish between serious/ casual matters to turn into jokes. It’s not your calling, if it were you’d be Trevor! — Sandra’s Rose ???? (@Pika2ShoeZ) August 22, 2018

I don't get a point no car guarding, I know niggas who street vending with varsity degrees, who are car guarding with a finance degrees, u know why bcaz dy are trying to make a honest living. & one of them. — Kegomodile Petrus (@KgomodilePetrus) August 22, 2018

Video was going well until the part of fuc'en car guard" pic.twitter.com/i9pQZj3TxK — siba (@SBA73544293) August 22, 2018

Not everyone was offended by the video though, with many saying they found it funny. Some even used the video as an opportunity to start a discussion on car guards.

But all jokes aside, it's been proven that car guards being present decrease vehicle crime including smash & grabs by 90%. If everyone can agree to pay them R5 then I won't need to pay R20 every time just to make up for the cheapskates who don't pay ???? — Wolfie Inu (@InuWolfie) August 22, 2018

What he is trying to raise there is that the same people that are called ka**** are the very same people who protect their possessions, and currently, there is no one guarding their cars, meaning, it's open business for our niggas in the hood, we just need the location ???? — DJ Bone's (@mukhumomm) August 22, 2018

