 
menu
South Africa 23.8.2018 12:19 pm

Access to Kruger Park marred by protest action

CNS Reporter

Protests were taking place outside the gate on the road leading to the gate.

Visitors to the Kruger National Park should take note that protests are taking place on the road leading to Numbi Gate, Hazyview Herald reports.

It is currently inaccessible due to protests, although the latest reports indicate that the road has been partly cleared.

ALSO READ: Australian tourists vow never to return to Kruger Park

Guests are advised to use alternative gates such as Phabeni and Paul Kruger to enter or exit the Park until further notice.

The situation is being monitored, and updates will follow as news become available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Authorities in Uganda apologise for soldiers beating journos and protesters 22.8.2018
WATCH: Two male lions canoodle in power-play display 22.8.2018
Msholozi learners and parents barricade Mpumalanga highway 21.8.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.