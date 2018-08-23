Access to Kruger Park marred by protest action

Visitors to the Kruger National Park should take note that protests are taking place on the road leading to Numbi Gate, Hazyview Herald reports.

It is currently inaccessible due to protests, although the latest reports indicate that the road has been partly cleared.

The Kruger National Park says the #Numbi Gate is inaccessible due to #protests taking place outside the gate. #KNP — RISEfmNEWS (@RISEfmNEWS) August 23, 2018

Guests are advised to use alternative gates such as Phabeni and Paul Kruger to enter or exit the Park until further notice.

The situation is being monitored, and updates will follow as news become available.

