Emfuleni municipality ‘run by matriculants’

The administration manager in the office of Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) does not have the required qualifications for the position, the Democratic Alliance (DA) revealed to Sedibeng Ster last week.

DA Gauteng constituency head for Emfuleni North, Kingsol Chabalala, said that Velile Mkhothwana, who is the administration manager in the office of ELM municipal manager Oupa Nkoane, only has a matric certificate. This resulted in the DA in Gauteng calling on the ELM to replace Mkhothwana as a matter of urgency, to ensure that a qualified person who meets the requirements of the job is hired.

READ MORE: Emfuleni municipality hired ‘unqualified’ admin manager

Chabalala also revealed that the position of the administration manager at the municipal office was not advertised, adding that Mkhothwana was allegedly transferred from the office of the speaker of council, Maipato Tsokolibane, to the ELM municipal office.

At the time of going to print, Sedibeng Ster was awaiting a response from the manager of communications, marketing, branding and events management, Stanley Gaba, about Mkhontwane’s appointment.

Meanwhile, the Sowetan newspaper reported on Friday that the cash-strapped ELM has been paying its acting facilities manager Monaheng Moloisane more than R1-million per year, also for a position for which he does not qualify.

The newspaper further said that Moloisane was appointed as acting facilities manager in January 2016, despite only having matric as his highest academic qualification. His other listed qualifications were reportedly certificates for what seemed like short courses and programmes on local government.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android