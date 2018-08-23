 
South Africa 23.8.2018 08:57 am

Trump is a foolish, racist bigot says EFF’s Shivambu

Citizen reporter and ANA
Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Facebook

The EFF second-in-command slammed what he termed ‘ foolishness by a racist bigot,’ after the US president said he would be personally watching the land situation in SA.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to indicate that he plans to “closely study” the land situation in South Africa, citing farm seizures, expropriation and what he called “the large-scale killing of farmers.”

But Floyd Shivambu, deputy president of South Africa’s third biggest party, took exception to Trump’s tweet, replying that land expropriation in South Africa would happen whether he (Trump) likes it or not.

“That’s madness and highest form of foolishness by a racist bigot, who lacks the basic intelligence to understand anything. South Africa will never be intimidated by global racists who believe in lies. Land expropriation will happen against all forms of threats by Foolishness,” Shivambu retorted on Twitter.

It was reported earlier this morning that the Constitutional Review Committee of Parliament said on Wednesday that it was considering a preliminary report on written submissions, and an initial report on the nationwide public hearings conducted over the past two months on the proposal to amend section 25 of the Constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

Replying to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday President Cyril Ramaphosa urged members of Parliament to focus on stability in the country and on the achievement of development through transformation.

He said a programme of land redistribution was required to heal the historical “festering wound” of land dispossession and enable the transformation and development without which South Africa will experience instability.

Ramaphosa said the government was working with its social partners to address the immediate economic challenges and to effect far-reaching reforms, that will place the economy on a new path of inclusive growth and job creation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

 

