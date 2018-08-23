Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide case postponed

Duduzane Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, on two counts of culpable homicide. The case was postponed to October 26.

It was reported that the state prosecutor had proposed to resume the matter in October because the defence had not had ample time to review the docket it received last Friday.

According to reports, the young Zuma was accompanied by his father, the former president of the country.

#DuduzaneZuma and Jacob Zuma are in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court ahead of Zuma junior’s appearance in connection with a fatal car crash in 2014. He faces two charges of culpable homicide or an alternative charge of negligent driving. pic.twitter.com/JDg3nlWGDo — Erin Bates (@ermbates) August 23, 2018

Zuma is being charged for the deaths of two minibus taxi passengers following an accident in February 2014.

On July 15, after a brief hearing the Randburg Magistrate’s Court postponed the case for disclosure of inquest proceedings and the contents of the docket.

Zimbabwe national Phumzile Dube died after Zuma’s Porsche collided with the minibus taxi in which she was travelling. Another passenger, Nanki Jeanette Mashaba‚ who was injured in the accident‚ later died in hospital.

Zuma is facing two charges of culpable homicide and an alternative count of negligent driving.

He last appeared in court on July 12, and the case was postponed to August 23 to allow the defence time to study the contents of the docket.

It was reported that Zuma’s wife is pregnant, a fact he made known to authorities in an affidavit he sent from Dubai before arriving in South Africa to attend his brother Vusi’s funeral.

His lawyer Rudi Krause confirmed at the time that he had been allowed to return to Dubai to be with her following the postponement.

Zuma is also facing charges of corruption arising from the role he played in a failed attempt to bribe then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold home in October 2015.

It is alleged that, at the meeting, Duduzane, businessperson Fana Hlongwane and Ajay Gupta offered Jonas the job of finance minister and a bribe of R600 million.

The corruption case was postponed to January 24 2019.

– African News Agency (ANA)

