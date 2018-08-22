Ramaphosa shoots down Shivambu, Maimane in parliament

The EFF deputy leader slammed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic policies at a parliamentary Q&A this afternoon, saying that he should not be attempting to gain outside investment and instead should be looking inward.

“How are you going to look for money from outside?” asked Shivambu. “It has never happened anywhere where you get foreign direct investment if you have not been able to deal with the job problem, where there is an inward looking job creation plan, as was implemented in South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia,” he continued.

“If you really want to drive investment, you must demonstrate that companies in your own country can invest in your own economy,” Shivambu added.

However, the president was quick to shoot down the EFF second-in-command, saying he was just “talking from his book.”

“We cannot deny that the economy has grown since 1994, and that was led by the ANC government. You cannot wish that away,” the president said.

“So if you want to Mr Shivambu, you can wish us luck, because we are here to stay. I thank you,” he continued before moving on to the next question.

Earlier in the session, Ramaphosa reacted in a similarly dismissive fashion to DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who criticised Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Malusi Gigaba in his cabinet.

“If you want to ignite growth, are you willing to change your Cabinet to promote new economic growth?” asked Maimane.

He too was shot down by the president, who accused the DA leader of putting forward criticism that lacked substance.

“I had hoped almost for a moment that I would hear something new and pearls of wisdom,” he said, going on to tell Maimane: “You are playing the men and not the substantive issues.”

“Maybe next week you may have better ideas if you wake up on the right side of the bed, bring it to me and it may be implementable.