 
menu
South Africa 22.8.2018 03:29 pm

EFF lodge criminal case against ‘racist’ Catzavelos

Citizen reporter
The EFF alongside Pastor Mboro met at the Bramley police station open a case. Image: Samkelo Maseko/Twitter

The EFF alongside Pastor Mboro met at the Bramley police station open a case. Image: Samkelo Maseko/Twitter

Pastor Mboro also made an appearance at the Bramley police station were the EFF opened a case against Catzavelos.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have opened a case against Adam Catzavelos at the Bramley police station today.

The EFF, led by Mandisa Mashego alongside Pastor Mboro, were at the police station to open a criminal docket against Catzavelos who openly said there were no k***irs at an overseas destination he was visiting this week.

Catzavelos uploaded a video and provided a very unpopular weather forecast.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” says the man, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”.

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

Political figures, businesspersons and Twitter users have come together in demanding that Catzavelos account for his comments on social media.

 

Angry Twitter users have called on businesses to cease using St George’s Fine Foods products, and called on South Africans to boycott the brands.

Some Twitter detectives also claim to have identified Catzavelos’s wife, and say she works for Nike.

They have provided a stream of businesses that Catzavelos is linked to, from The Baron, Butcher Boys, The Butcher Shop and Grill and Braza & Rib Zone.

Braza and Rib Zone and The Baron have distanced themselves from Catzavelos’ comments.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.