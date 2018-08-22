EFF lodge criminal case against ‘racist’ Catzavelos

The Economic Freedom Fighters have opened a case against Adam Catzavelos at the Bramley police station today.

The EFF, led by Mandisa Mashego alongside Pastor Mboro, were at the police station to open a criminal docket against Catzavelos who openly said there were no k***irs at an overseas destination he was visiting this week.

Catzavelos uploaded a video and provided a very unpopular weather forecast.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” says the man, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”.

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

Political figures, businesspersons and Twitter users have come together in demanding that Catzavelos account for his comments on social media.

Adam has been removed from family business so we hear. We should remove the family business from any relations that people might have wanted to do with them. FAIR ENOUGH: The relaxed attitude of Adam and his comfort in being a bigot reveals something about his growing up. — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) August 22, 2018

Black Twitter CSI has found #AdamCatzavelos cellphone number, home address, business address and business number. We need to fix South Africa, one racist at a time. ???????? pic.twitter.com/CzXBzVYb4b — Cam (@CamModisane) August 21, 2018

Angry Twitter users have called on businesses to cease using St George’s Fine Foods products, and called on South Africans to boycott the brands.

Some Twitter detectives also claim to have identified Catzavelos’s wife, and say she works for Nike.

They have provided a stream of businesses that Catzavelos is linked to, from The Baron, Butcher Boys, The Butcher Shop and Grill and Braza & Rib Zone.

Braza and Rib Zone and The Baron have distanced themselves from Catzavelos’ comments.

On the #AdamCatzavelos issue: We have the power. Boycott the companies that support his business, write to his kids’ school for suspension, his gym for cancellation, his bank where his house is financed. We have to move the action from our thumbs on Twitter to the real world. — Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) August 22, 2018

