South Africa 22.8.2018 03:05 pm

‘What about Malema?’ say white South Africans defending Adam Catzavelos

Daniel Friedman
Adam Catzavelos. Picture: Screenshot.

While the man whose racist beach clip went viral has been slammed by black people and white people alike, he has found a level of support in certain quarters.

Since scathing media reports emerged regarding a video in which he was seen casually using the k-word on an oversees beach holiday, Adam Catzavelos has been fired from St George’s Fine Foods, the family business that he co-owns, with immediate effect, EWN reports.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” said Catzavelos in the video, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

But while many people, both black and white, have condemned his casual racism, some white people on Twitter have expressed their opinion that people such as Julius Malema and Andile Mngxitama should face a similar outcry to Catzavelos.

Many on social media have pointed out that these views are an exercise in “whataboutism”, a recent buzzword referring to when people respond to an accusation or difficult question leveled against either them or someone they feel they need to support by making a counter-accusation or raising a different issue.

Others pointed out that during the backlash over the issue surrounding convicted racist Vicki Momberg, a similar sentiment was expressed by some.

Several white people including well-known writer Tom Eaton took to Twitter to voice views critical of Catzavelos and those who have shown support for him.

However, there are black voices on social media who have accused those white people trying to distance themselves from Catzavelos of being “hypocrites” and “the biggest racists” themselves.

Catzavelos’ family released a statement on Wednesday morning, expressing their disgust and their wish to distance themselves from Adam’s racist sentiments. The statement also said that the business has been temporarily closed to protect its staff.

“It is abhorrent and we fully disassociate ourselves from the sentiments expressed. We reject racism in any form. Adam Catzavelos has been dismissed with immediate effect from the family business, St George’s Fine Foods, and his minority shareholding will be unwound as soon as practically possible. Given the high-profile nature of this development, the business has been temporarily closed for the protection of all its staff. We have no further comment at this stage.”

