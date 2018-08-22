Enterprising businessman helps start eradicating hyacinth from Hartebeespoort Dam

Businessman Papilele Mglailo from Estate d’Afrique has recently purchased a machine that is capable of eradicating approximately 2 000 square metres of hyacinth per hour.

“We have been struggling with the hyacinth problem for a long time now, and I thought why not do something?” he told Kormorant.

“It was very costly, but there are only two ways to remove the hyacinth – mechanical or biological. Rather do it the mechanical way than poisoning the dam and fish,” he explained.

Papilele and his team have been removing hyacinth from the dam as a trial exercise from Monday to Wednesday, and have found that a staggering amount of this invasive plant was eradicated from the dam.

However, residents around the dam will have to contribute to the cost of running the machine if the whole dam is to be entirely free from the current hyacinth plague.

“It is in the interest of all the estates and property owners to help get our dam clean. Property values decrease as a result of the problem, and I hope we can continue.”

Those interested in contributing or helping to eradicate the hyacinths are encouraged to contact Papilele on 076 560 4321.

