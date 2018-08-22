 
South Africa 22.8.2018 10:51 am

WATCH: Student dies after jumping from Bloemfontein mall building

Batandwa Malingo
Picture: Loch Logan Waterfront on Facebook

The Central University of Technology says it is ‘shocked’ by the student suicide, as it has never had a tragedy of this nature in the past.

The Central University of Technology (CUT) confirmed that one of its students who jumped off a Loch Logan mall building in Bloemfontein has died.

A video showing the first year Tourism Management student jumping from the building has gone viral on social media.

“We cannot make speculations as to what could have happened at this point in time, but we consider this as a very unfortunate incident which our law enforcement will help us to come to some closure.

“Management wishes to express our heartfelt sadness of the tragic loss of as a university, we have never had a tragedy of this nature in the past, and we are extremely shocked by what has happened to our student, Lerothodi Joseph Mokati. We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our own; especially in the view of what happened.  His untimely passing is not only a loss to his family, but also to the university community. Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and fellow student in this moment of grief,” said CUT spokesperson Dan Maritz.

He encouraged students and staff to consult staff the institution’s Wellness Centre at Bloemfontein and Welkom Campus, should they experience any forms of challenges in their lives.

“The team offers a greater variety of services including professional counselling and support,” he said.

The incident left social media users shocked.

