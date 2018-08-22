Ramaphosa to appear for Q&A session before National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the National Assembly on Wednesday for his second oral question and answer session.

Ramaphosa’s first oral questions session was on March 14.

The President’s oral question and answer session is the only item on Wednesday’s National Assembly plenary sitting agenda.

The six questions scheduled for tomorrow’s sitting cover a range of matters, including expropriation of urban land and property, the reasons for the failure of government plans to reduce unemployment and create jobs, and how South Africa’s membership of BRICS will help to shield the local economy from the impact of tariffs imposed by the United States of America on our steel and aluminium exports.

It will also cover the outcome of the Independent Panel of Experts’ review of current zero-rated VAT items, whether this will mitigate the costs of food and other essentials on the poor, whether government supports the African National Congress’ commitment to amend section 25 of the Constitution, and why government rushed to sign the Independent Power Producers’ agreements when Eskom has electricity supply at a cheaper price.

The session is expected to start at 3 pm.

