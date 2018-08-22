Man critical after Pretoria supermarket robbery

A 45-year-old man was critically injured in an armed robbery in the west of Pretoria on Tuesday evening, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Best Care ambulance services spokesperson Xander Loubser said the robbery happened at an OK Supermarket in Danville on Tuesday around 21:00.

“The man was injured in his chest cavity after he was shot in the back,” he said.

Loubser said the man was rushed to Kalafong hospital by residents with possible internal bleeding.

“Our staff and other medical teams, managed to stabilise him at the hospital before he was airlifted to Milpark hospital in Johannesburg,” he said.

“He will receive further treatment at the hospital.”

The police could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

The robbers fled the scene.

