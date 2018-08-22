 
menu
South Africa 22.8.2018 09:57 am

Man critical after Pretoria supermarket robbery

Kayla van Petegem

The victim is currently recovering in Milpark Hospital, after being shot in the back.

A 45-year-old man was critically injured in an armed robbery in the west of Pretoria on Tuesday evening, Pretoria East Rekord reports.

Best Care ambulance services spokesperson Xander Loubser said the robbery happened at an OK Supermarket in Danville on Tuesday around 21:00.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Clever shoplifters take out armed robber with shotgun, save cashier

“The man was injured in his chest cavity after he was shot in the back,” he said.

Loubser said the man was rushed to Kalafong hospital by residents with possible internal bleeding.

“Our staff and other medical teams, managed to stabilise him at the hospital before he was airlifted to Milpark hospital in Johannesburg,” he said.

“He will receive further treatment at the hospital.”

The police could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press.

The robbers fled the scene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Singapore Airlines employees robbed in Sandton 23.8.2018
Travelling between Joburg and Pretoria safer than before, says Sanral 21.8.2018
Safe bombed, money stolen in Benoni petrol station robbery 21.8.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.