South Africa 21.8.2018 04:40 pm

Mashaba releases damning findings against former MMC Dagada

Gopolang Chawane
Former MMC for Finance Dr Rabelani Dagada is awaiting an appearance before council's ethics committee after he was fired by Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba in January.

Mashaba says Dagada’s new-found friendship and support for the ANC must be seen as consistent with his complete absence of morals, ethics or respect for the residents of the city.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has released a damning report against the former Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance Rabelani Dagada, who resigned in July 2018 following misconduct allegations.

Mashaba said the speaker of council on Monday decided to publically release the Integrity Commissioner’s report into the allegations against the former finance MMC.

According to the city, the Integrity Commissioner is an independent authority tasked by council to investigate the conduct of councilors in the city.

Dagada resigned in July as councilor and as a member of the Democratic Alliance before the conclusion of the ongoing disciplinary investigation into his conduct from both the city and the party.

Mashaba’s report from the Integrity Commissioner found that Dagada deliberately concealed his unlawful and unethical behavior to the detriment of the municipality.

Dagada was found to have been the mastermind behind a contract that was part of a scheme to benefit his friend Seth Mukwevho.

“… I am satisfied that Cllr Dagada had full knowledge that his conduct involved dishonesty, financial mismanagement and amounted to conflict of interest. It is also significant that Cllr Dagada and Mukwevho had plotted against the municipality and they both acted contrary to the interests of the municipality whilst trying to benefit their own interests.”

The city in a statement said Dagada had gone to great lengths to defend himself by attempting to tarnish the reputation of those who held him accountable.

They claimed the fact that Dagada used his position of authority to advantage those close to him against the interests of the city was the ultimate betrayal to the city’s residents.

