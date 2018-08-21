Suspend Tshwane city manager, Msimanga will tell council – report

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will recommend to council that the city’s municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola be suspended pending an investigation into alleged tender irregularities, News24 reports.

Mosola faces allegations that he irregularly awarded an engineering consultant company a contract to manage projects. According to reports, the company, GladAfrica, has already pocketed R250 million in commissions from the city.

It was reported that a special council sitting is scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10am where Msimanga is expected to recommend that Mosola and other senior officials within the metro should be investigated and that the city manager should be placed on suspension.

It was further reported that Mosola would be granted the chance to give council reasons why he should not be placed on suspension pending a probe into the alleged tender irregularities.

At the weekend, Mosola defended allegations that he irregularly awarded an engineering consultant company a contract to manage projects.

The municipal manager claimed “disgruntled white people” paid the media to write false reports about an alleged irregular tender which he approved.

Despite accusing white people, The Citizen learned it was black city officials that queried the GladAfrica appointment.

This publication also learned that Mosola attended a meeting with the city’s COO, where he admitted he was made aware of a “secret investigation” into the irregular appointment in March.

Last week, the ANC in Tshwane called for Mosola’s suspension and Msimanga’s resignation over the allegations of tender irregularities.

During a press briefing last week, the party expressed its intention of opening a criminal case against Mosola.

The ANC in Tshwane said Msimanga should resign for his gross incompetence for claiming he was unaware of the alleged tender irregularities.

The party said it would request President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch a special investigations unit probe into maladministration and corruption in the City dating back to August 2016.

