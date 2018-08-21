Twitter hunts for racist beach-goer caught on video casually using the k-word

A video in which a man uses the k-word on camera is in the process of going viral, with users on Twitter engaged in attempts to find out who he is.

“I’m going to give you a weather forecast,” says the man, before extolling his pleasure at spending the day amid “blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight”

“You cannot beat this,” he continued.

While the man has not yet been identified, many on Twitter have expressed their desire to find him.

Celebrity, actor and comedian Siv Ngesi has offered to “make him famous” for using the slur.

If they do, he could face consequences ranging from losing his job, as Alochna Moodley did after an incident in which the passenger next to her caught her using the phrase in an sms on her phone, to going to jail, as Vicki Momberg did after using the slur 48 times in anger while speaking to a police officer who was trying to help her after a smash-and-grab incident.

Momberg was recently granted leave to appeal her sentence of an effective two years in jail for crimen injuria, a South African law defined as “a wilful injury to someone’s dignity, caused by the use of obscene or racially offensive language or gestures”.

While in many racist incidents the perpetrator claims to have said racial slurs such as the k-word in anger, it is interesting to note the calm way in which the man in a straw hat does in this video.

It seems to be part of his regular vocabulary, and he doesn’t appear to anticipate a social media storm despite how severe using the term is considered in South Africa.

Anyone with information as to who the man is would be encouraged to send this info to online@citizen.co.za.

