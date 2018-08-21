Toddler, 2, sole survivor in apparent mass murder-suicide

Police were met by a horrific scene on Sunday at a home in the Thornwood area in Mariannhill, KwaZulu-Natal, where they discovered three decomposed bodies, reports Highway Mail.

A two-year-old girl was found alive inside the house and was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital.

All of the bodies reportedly bore stab wounds, said KZN police spokesperson captain Nqobile Gwala.

One of the bodies – of a man believed to be in his 20s – was found hanging inside the house.

“A knife believed to be used in the commission of crime was also recovered at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” added Gwala.

Gwala confirmed that three counts of murders are being investigated by the Mariannhill SAPS.

