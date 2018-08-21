 
South Africa 21.8.2018 10:33 am

Four-ton beached whale washes up in Amanzimtoti

Lauren Beukes
The beached whale. Image: South Coast Sun

Authorities are on their way to deal with a beached whale that was discovered by beach-goers in Amamzimtoti.

Amanzimtoti beach-goers were in for a shock when they discovered a beached whale on Pipeline Beach on Tuesday morning.

The sight of gill plate remnants indicated that the four-ton sub-adult humpback whale was already dead, a beach official told South Coast Sun.

It was a sad sight for those who watched the whale’s body roll in the waves.

Waves roll and push the whale closer to the shore.

Parks department law enforcement is currently on the beach dealing with the whale, while they wait for the arrival of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and NSRI, who are said to be tasked with bringing a Tractor Loader Backhoe (TL) truck to dispose of or bury the carcass.

