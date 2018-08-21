Drugs worth millions seized by Mpumalanga police

A joint operation comprising of members of the SAPS, the region’s traffic department, the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Revenues Services, seized drugs worth an estimated street value of R3.3 million on Monday afternoon, Mpumalanga News reports.

The bust took place when the team stopped a sedan that was travelling from Mozambique into the country. They searched it, but when they wanted to search the engine compartment, the driver said the bonnet is difficult to open and pretended to be looking for a tool to open it, in the process managing to disappear.

The team managed to open the bonnet, at which point the staggering discovery was made.

Anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Danny Sanderson of the Hawks at 082 462 1817, or the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Provincial commissioner General Mondli Zuma indicated that cross-border policing remains a challenge and more effort needs to be exerted in that regard.

