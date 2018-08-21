Tshwane city manager plays race card

Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola has played the race card and claimed “disgruntled white people” paid the media to write false reports about an alleged irregular tender which he approved.

Mosola on Facebook at the weekend again tried to defend allegations that he irregularly awarded an engineering consultant company a contract to manage projects. According to reports, the company, GladAfrica, has already pocketed R250 million in commission from the city.

In a series of posts, which he titled “facts vs lies”, Mosola blasted weekend publication Sunday Times. “[Sunday Times] says GladAfrica charges R4 000, while ignoring that the prices are as Engineering Council of SA.

There are four categories ranging from R660 – R990 – R2 200 to R4 000 depending on [what] is ordered and required by the city. Again, fake facts.”

But when a Facebook user asked Mosola who paid the newspaper and reporter for “spreading lies”, Mosola blamed disgruntled white people who have accused him of firing former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.

“A small group of disgruntled white people who accuse me of firing the former chief of staff because she did not have qualifications. This is their way to show that qualifications mean nothing.

“Also, an Afrikaans firm lost the competition against a black firm, GladAfrica,” he said in response. This appears to be in reference to Aucamp, the former chief of staff in Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimang’s office.

Aucamp was dismissed when it emerged she did not meet the academic requirements. Msimanga said allegations surrounding the irregular contracts would be investigated.

The Citizen learned Mosola attended a meeting with the city’s COO, where he admitted he was made aware of a “secret investigation” into the irregular appointment in March.

Despite accusing white people, The Citizen learned it was black city officials that queried the GladAfrica appointment.

