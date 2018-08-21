 
South Africa 21.8.2018 10:34 am

Safe bombed, money stolen in Benoni petrol station robbery

Penelope Masilela

No arrests have been made and no one was injured.

Police are searching for 10 robbers who blew up a drop safe at a petrol station in Northmead in the early hours of Monday morning, Benoni City Times reports.

Benoni SAPS spokesperson Captain Nomsa Sekele said the incident happened at around 1:25am.

“Four armed suspects entered the shop while six others waited outside,” said Sekele.

“The suspects inside the store threatened the staff and took money from the tills before they bombed the safe.”

The robbers fled in a Ford Ranger double cab and a VW Polo Sedan, taking with them an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

No arrests have been made and no one was injured.

Police are investigating a case of business robbery.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation is urged to contact crime stop on 08600 10111.

