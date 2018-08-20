Roodepoort police conduct a roadblock with a difference

Motorists were pleasantly surprised when, instead of receiving fines, they received pamphlets with safety tips, handed out by women with big smiles, during a roadblock on Wednesday, Roodepoort Record reports.

The roadblock, which is an annual event, was organised by the Roodepoort Police Women’s Network. Angie Arjuna, the chairperson of the Women’s Network said, “We invited members from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Dowry Security and the Horison Block Watch to join us today.

“We chose to hand out the pamphlets, which included general safety tips, tips to prevent kidnapping and abduction as well as tips to prevent house-breakings, on Sonop Street, as there is a high occurrence of house-breaking in that area.”

She added that they also wanted to create more awareness about women abuse and how to put a stop to it. “We work with the Champions 4 Change centre, and want women to know that there is somewhere for them to go if they are victims of abuse,” said Arjuna.

Tersia Schutte from Dowry Security said, “The roadblock is a good way to create awareness, and it is also good for members of the community to see all the role-players working together to ensure a safer environment for all.”