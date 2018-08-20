Limpopo health department to dispatch 42 spraying teams to combat malaria season

As the rainy season approaches, a large number of Malaria cases are experienced, especially in the Mopani and Vhembe Districts.

As a result, the Limpopo Department of Health says they are ready and committed to fight this “curable yet dreadful disease”, reports Bosveld Review.

The MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba will be leading the ‘Departmental Malaria Fighting Team’ during the launch of the Annual Spraying Campaign on Tuesday in the Vhembe District.

Neil Shikwambana, a spokesperson for the department, says they have already established 42 teams that will be dispatched across the province and will target at least one million houses between August 2018 and February 2019.

“The Department calls on residents in Limpopo to cooperate with the spraying teams during the spraying campaign, and we are also urging those with malaria symptoms to visit their nearby health facilities for treatment,” he concluded.

