 
menu
South Africa 20.8.2018 02:17 pm

Limpopo health department to dispatch 42 spraying teams to combat malaria season

Raeesa Kimmie

The department will target at least one million homes during the annual spraying campaign.

As the rainy season approaches, a large number of Malaria cases are experienced, especially in the Mopani and Vhembe Districts.

As a result, the Limpopo Department of Health says they are ready and committed to fight this “curable yet dreadful disease”, reports Bosveld Review.

ALSO READ: Chaka Chaka teams up with health department to fight malaria

The MEC for Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba will be leading the ‘Departmental Malaria Fighting Team’ during the launch of the Annual Spraying Campaign on Tuesday in the Vhembe District.

Neil Shikwambana, a spokesperson for the department, says they have already established 42 teams that will be dispatched across the province and will target at least one million houses between August 2018 and February 2019.

“The Department calls on residents in Limpopo to cooperate with the spraying teams during the spraying campaign, and we are also urging those with malaria symptoms to visit their nearby health facilities for treatment,” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
State authorises expropriation of first farms – Report 19.8.2018
Police recapture escaped Limpopo prisoner 18.8.2018
Missing man found hanging from tree in Limpopo 15.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.