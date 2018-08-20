500 000 apply for SAPS’ learnership programme which has 3 500 spaces

The South African Police Service received 517 000 applications from 1 146 police station for its 2018/2018 learnership programme which would only accommodate 3 500 people at the end of the recruitment process.

On Monday, police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said police embarked on its recruitment drive across the country for the 2018/2019 Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BLDP) intake in May.

She said applications for the programme which is only applicable to people between the ages of 18 – 30 closed on the June 15.

“To date, 517 000 applications have been received from the 1 146 police stations nationwide. Qualifying candidates who conform to the basic enlistment requirements are currently being subjected to thorough screening processes to determine their eligibility to serve as men and women in blue.

“63 000 of the applicants have already undergone Psychometric testing, an assessment which aims to measure an applicant’s attributes such as their intelligence, aptitude and personality. Those who conform to the set requirements as determined by the SAPS will also undergo physical fitness assessments and a final medical examination assessment,” she said.

She said those who did not receive any communication from the service in three months from the closing date of June 15, 2018, should consider their application as unsuccessful.

Mathe said successful candidates who have undergone and were successful in all assessments would be notified in writing and telephonically by December, 1.

“The high number of applications received is encouraging for us to know that young people are ready to play their part in the fight against crime. Young people are ready to serve and protect the people of SA.

“We will however only select candidates based on merit following their success in all assessment processes. These young people will be seen as force multipliers and will assist greatly in the fight against crime,” said deputy national commissioner for human resources management Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya.

