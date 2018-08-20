Pressure mounting against Ramaphosa to disband Mahumapelo-led PEC

Calls are mounting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to disband the North West leadership, as locals demand the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) led by Supra Mahumapelo be dissolved.

The PEC which Mahumapelo remains chairman is being questioned and an anti-Mahumapelo lobby demands a way forward, without Mahumapelo.

The president attended the ANC’s National Working Committee on Saturday and was in Rustenburg on Sunday were calls for the disbandment of the PEC were made.

This is the result of infighting within the PEC which have been ongoing since earlier his year.

The Sowetan reported that Ramaphosa was booed as he took to the podium in an attempt to calm the volatile crowd making sharp calls for the PEC to be disbanded.

ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa however says the people were putting the cart before the horse with the premature calls.

“That decision does not rest with branches; it’s a function of the reports. We must get reports from all the four regions‚ which we will do tomorrow [Monday]. It’s the NWC that will take the way forward‚” he said.

Kodwa who added that the NEC and NWC would act in the best interest of the ANC said the NWC intended on looking into claims that the NEC was sabotaging the ANC’s election campaign. Kodwa admitted that the the party feared losing votes in the looming national elections.

The party needs to ensure its structures are united and intact according to Kodwa in order for the party to reclaim its position in the province.